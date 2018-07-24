Football: Neymar, Mbappe will not join PSG squad in Singapore

SINGAPORE: Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) stars Neymar and Kylian Mbappe will not travel to Singapore for the International Champions Cup after they were left out of the squad list by manager Thomas Tuchel.

The squad list was announced by the club on Twitter on Tuesday (Jul 24) evening.

Forwards Angel Di Maria and Edinson Cavani, along with Brazilians Marquinhos and Thiago Silva, will not be making the trip as well following their exertions in the World Cup.

Defender Dani Alves, who was not selected for the World Cup last month due to injury, has been left out of the squad too.

However, legendary Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon, who swapped Juventus for the French champions in the off-season, will be in line to make his debut at the National Stadium.

Germany international Julian Draxler, who returned to pre-season training on Monday, is also included.

Layvin Kurzawa, Adrien Rabiot, Kevin Trapp, Lassana Diarra and Marco Verratti are the only other star names who will be making the trip.

The seven-time French champions will be making the trip to Singapore from Paris later on Tuesday, according to the club's website.

PSG will face English Premier League side Arsenal on Jul 28, and Spanish La Liga side Atletico Madrid on Jul 30.