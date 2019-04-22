Football: Neymar returns to bench as PSG kick off as champions

PARIS: Brazilian superstar Neymar was ready to join the Parc des Princes party on Sunday (Apr 21) after being named as a substitute for Paris Saint-Germain's home clash with Monaco hours after they clinched the Ligue 1 title.

Neymar had been out since Jan 23 with a right foot injury, but returned just as PSG were crowned champions after their closest challengers Lille dropping points earlier in the day.

PSG had started their three previous league games needing a victory to seal their sixth French title in seven years, but had drawn once and lost twice.

On Sunday afternoon Lille ended their challenge with a goalless draw at Toulouse. That left Lille 16 points behind PSG with only five games to play.

PSG will hope Neymar can start the Apr 27 French cup final against Rennes.

The Parisians have struggled with key injuries in recent weeks. Fellow striker Edinson Cavani is still out, while winger Angel di Maria was only on the PSG bench on Sunday.

PSG took the field wearing a shirt with a large image of Notre Dame replacing the usual sponsor's logo.

The iconic Paris cathedral was damaged in a spectacular blaze last Monday.

The club said that they would put a limited edition of the shirts on sale on line during the match for €100 each. The club said the money "will be donated to associations related to firefighters".

The club also posted a "Hommage to Notre Dame" video on their web site in which players praised the team-work of the Paris fire brigade and made a gesture that imitates the two famous towers that form part of the cathedral's facade.

The club said it was also using Sunday's game to thank the firefighters.

French Ligue 1 results:

Toulouse 0 Lille 0

Nantes 3 Amiens 2

Reims 0 Saint-Etienne 2

Paris SG 3 Monaco 1