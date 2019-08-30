Football: Neymar takes part in PSG training amid reports of Barcelona deal

PARIS: Neymar took part in training for Paris Saint-Germain on Thursday (Aug 29) but will again not play for the French champions this weekend amid reports that an agreement had been reached that would see the Brazilian return to Barcelona.



The world's most expensive player was the last to take to the training field in a session attended by a large contingent of journalists and broadcast live on PSG's own television channel.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, PSG coach Thomas Tuchel confirmed later at a press conference that the Brazilian would not play against Metz in Ligue 1 on Friday.

"Neymar is not with the squad because it is the same situation as before Toulouse (last week's game). Nothing has changed," said Tuchel, who also has Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani out injured just now.

Earlier on Thursday, Italian broadcaster Sky Sport claimed PSG had finally agreed to sell Neymar back to Barcelona, two years after signing him for €222 million (US$264 million at the time).

Meanwhile, Catalan radio station RAC1 reported that Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu was in Monaco - where the Champions League group stage draw was due to take place on Thursday evening - and would take part in negotiations with PSG.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Neymar, scorer of 51 goals in 58 appearances in his two years at PSG, has not featured at all for his current club this season amid the uncertainty surrounding his future.

