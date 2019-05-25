Football: Neymar to arrive early in Brazil for Copa America

TERESOPOLIS: Neymar arrived at Brazil's national team headquarters near Rio de Janeiro on Saturday (May 25) as the country begins its preparations for next month's Copa America tournament.

The Paris Saint-Germain forward touched down in a helicopter at the training complex in Teresopolis, three days ahead of schedule.

Advertisement

"There's a lot of pressure but when our team gets on the same page, with the help of the supporters, we're unstoppable," Neymar said in a video posted by the Brazilian FA on social media.

"I've already played two competitions here. I've known the bad side but also the good side," he said.

Neymar, 27, missed the humiliating 7-1 World Cup semi-final defeat by Germany in 2014 due to injury after fracturing his back in the previous round.

A year earlier he was named player of the tournament at the Confederations Cup as Brazil won the competition for a record fourth time.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Neymar sat out PSG's last two games of this season due to suspension after being handed a three-match ban for lashing out at a spectator following his side's shock defeat by Rennes in the French Cup final last month.

Reporters were tipped off to Neymar's early arrival after he failed to show up to a PSG training session open to the media.

His team-mates Marquinhos and Thiago Silva, who are also part of the Brazilian squad, were there.

When asked if Neymar had been released from training, coach Thomas Tuchel said "not by me."

The forward is expected to sit down with Brazil boss Tite in the coming days as the latter ponders whether to strip Neymar of the captaincy following his fan altercation.

"He made a mistake but I want to talk to him face to face," Tite said last week as he named his squad.

Eight-time winners Brazil face Bolivia, Venezuela and Peru in the group stage, which starts on June 14, after two friendlies against Qatar and Honduras.