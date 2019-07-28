Football: Neymar to miss PSG's final Asian matches

PARIS: Neymar will not feature in Paris Saint-Germain's last two games of their pre-season tour of Asia, French media reported on Sunday (Jul 28).

PSG play Sydney FC in Suzhou on Tuesday but, sports daily L'Equipe reported, Neymar, who missed Brazil's victorious Copa America campaign with an ankle injury, and defender Presnel Kimpembe will stay behind in Shenzhen to work on their fitness.

The world's most expensive player sat out the defeat on penalties to Inter Milan in Macao on Saturday.

He will also miss the French Champions Trophy against Rennes in Shenzhen next Saturday as he completes a six-match domestic ban for an incident involving a fan the last time the teams met, in the French Cup final.

If Neymar, who has made clear he wants to return to Barcelona, is still at the Parc des Princes he could feature in the club's Ligue 1 opener on Aug 11 against Nimes.