Football: Nice's Diaby Fadiga sacked after stealing team mate's watch

PARIS: Striker Lamine Diaby Fadiga has been sacked by Nice after he admitted stealing team mate Kasper Dolberg's watch in the dressing room, the Ligue 1 club said on Tuesday (Oct 1).

"OGC Nice and Lamine Diaby Fadiga parted ways on Tuesday," Nice said in a statement.

"Following the theft of Kasper Dolberg’s watch from the professional first team’s changing room, and the subsequent admission of the player, the Club decided to cancel its contract with the 18-year-old forward with immediate effect."

French media reported the watch was worth €70,000.

Diaby Fadiga, a product of Nice's youth academy, turned professional in 2017.

