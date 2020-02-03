Football: Nigerian striker Ighalo joins Man Utd from Shanghai

LONDON: Nigeria striker Odion Ighalo says his unexpected move to Manchester United is a "dream come true".

Ighalo arrived in Manchester from China on Sunday (Feb 2) following his transfer deadline-day switch from Shanghai Shenhua.

The 30-year-old former Watford star, who grew up as a United fan, joined the Old Trafford club for the remainder of the season as cover for the injured Marcus Rashford.

"It is a dream come true because since I was kid I always dreamt about Man United," Ighalo told Sky Sports on his arrival in Manchester.

"This is reality now. It has been crazy, but I am happy to be in Manchester and this is a great opportunity for me.

"I am happy to work hard with the team, and to finish very well this season."

Ighalo turned down another Premier League club to join United and has set his sights on lifting Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's troubled side back towards the Premier Leagues top four.

The Nigeria international scored 16 times in 55 Premier League appearances for Watford before moving to Changchun Yatai in January 2017, and then Shanghai Shenhua two years later.