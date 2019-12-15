Football: Nightmare debut for Gattuso as Napoli suffer late loss to Parma

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

REUTERS: Napoli coach Gennaro Gattuso suffered a disappointing debut as Gervinho's stoppage-time goal earned Parma a 2-1 win at the Stadio San Paolo to extend the home side's winless run in Serie A to eight games.

Dejan Kulusevski's early opener was cancelled out by an Arkadiusz Milik header midway through the second half, but Gervinho finished off a clinical counter-attack to earn his side a late victory.

Former AC Milan boss Gattuso was brought in to replace the sacked Carlo Ancelotti last week after a poor start to the season left Napoli in seventh place and on their worst run of league form in 19 years.

The defeat by Parma means Napoli have failed to win four consecutive Serie A home games for the first time since March 2010.

The result sees Parma move above Gattuso's side into seventh place on 24 points, leaving Napoli eighth on 21 and at risk of sliding further down the table before the end of the weekend.

