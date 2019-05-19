Football: 'No more record transfers,' says Bayern president Hoeness

BERLIN: Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness said Saturday (May 18) that the newly-crowned Bundesliga champions will not break their transfer record again as they set about a major squad overhaul ahead of next season.

Bayern, who on Saturday sealed their 29th league title, signed French defender Benjamin Pavard for 35 million euros (US$39.3m) in January and in March announced a club-record 80 million euro swoop for Atletico Madrid's Lucas Hernandez, but Hoeness said on Saturday that such extravagant spending was over.

Advertisement

"We are not playing monopoly here, we are a football club," he said.

"We have reached the 80 million mark, and I don't think we will go beyond that."

Despite being crowned Bundesliga champions for a seventh successive season on Saturday, Bayern are planning major personnel changes as veterans such as Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery are leaving the club.

And Hoeness insisted that Bayern are not done yet with what he has previously called "the biggest investment programme in our history".

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We will certainly not stop making changes to our team, and will continue with the overhaul," he said, adding that sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic would be "active again" after next weekend's German Cup final.

Having secured the title, Bayern hope to complete a fifth domestic double since 2010 when they face RB Leipzig at Berlin's Olympic Stadium on May 25.