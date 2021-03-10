Football: Noble extends West Ham deal for one final season at London side

LONDON: West Ham United captain Mark Noble signed a contract extension with the Premier League club on Tuesday and said in an open letter to fans that the 2021-22 season will be his 18th and final one at the London side.

The 33-year-old has made more than 500 appearances for the club in all competitions and ranks seventh on their all-time appearance list. He has played more Premier League games than any other West Ham player with close to 400 games.

Noble, who has scored 60 goals for West Ham, has found playing time limited during the current campaign with David Moyes' team fifth in the table with 48 points.

"I wanted to write this letter to personally tell you that I'm delighted to have accepted the opportunity to extend my contract with the Club, until the summer of 2022," Noble said in the letter, published on West Ham's website.

"I have also decided, after much consideration, that the 2021-22 season will be my 18th and final one as a first-team player at West Ham."

Club Joint-Chairmen David Sullivan and David Gold said Noble "epitomises absolutely everything that West Ham stands for."

"... He's loyal, committed, honest, ambitious and blessed with a sense of humour – and that is why he is universally loved by all Hammers," Sullivan and Gold said in a statement.

"We're both thrilled that Mark has signed a new contract and will play on for one final season for the club he loves.

"He deserves to spend his final year in a Claret and Blue shirt playing in front of the fans who have been there throughout his career."

Noble broke into West Ham's senior team in 2004 and was named captain in 2015.

