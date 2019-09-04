Football: North Korean Han joins Juventus on loan

MILAN: Han Kwang Song, the first North Korean player to score in Italy's Serie A, has joined champions Juventus on loan from Cagliari.

Han was included in the list of transferred players which was published by the Turin side on Tuesday (Sep 3) although Italian media said he would be included in the Juventus under-23 team which plays in third tier Serie C.

The 20-year-old joined Cagliari in 2017, making his Serie A debut against Palermo and scored his first goal in a 3-2 defeat at Torino in April that year.

He was loaned to second tier Perugia for the 2017/18 and 2018/19 seasons, making a total of 36 Serie B appearances and scoring 11 goals.

Han caught the eye at the 2015 Under-17 World Cup in Chile, where North Korea made it to the last 16.

He was also a stand out at the 2014 Asian under-16 Championship in Thailand, where he scored in every match except the semi-final and led the North Koreans to the title with a 2-1 win over South Korea. Han scored the opener in the final.



