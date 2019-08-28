Football: Norwich and Palace toppled in League Cup

LONDON: Premier League sides Norwich and Crystal Palace bowed out of the League Cup on Tuesday (Aug 27) beaten by fourth-tier sides Crawley Town and Colchester United respectively.

Democratic Republic of Congo-born Beryly Lubala scored Crawley's goal - his fifth of the season - in their 1-0 win over a second string Norwich side for the victors first ever win over top tier opposition.

Colchester progressed on penalties after they had held Palace to a scoreless draw after 90 minutes - Noah Chilvers converting the decisive penalty.

It was Colchester's first win over top flight opposition in the League Cup since 1979.

Watford eased a little bit of the pressure on under-fire manager Javi Gracia by securing their first win of the season beating Coventry 3-0.

Newspaper reports on Tuesday said Gracia had until the second international break - in October - to save his job despite taking the Hornets to the FA Cup final last season.

Goals by Ismaila Sarr, who was making his first start since joining from Rennes for a club record fee reported to be £30 million (US$37 million), Daryl Janmaat - a superb strike into the far corner for his first goal since February 2018 - and Venezuelan forward Adalberto Penaranda saw off the third tier team.

Brighton were pushed hard by Bristol Rovers before clinching the tie 2-1.

Aaron Connolly put the Premier League side ahead only for the hosts to level through Tom Nicholls just after the hour mark.

However Brighton sealed their place in the next round when veteran Glenn Murray struck in time added on.

Jack Wilshere scored his first goal for West Ham since the injury-plagued former England midfielder moved from Arsenal last year as the Hammers ran out 2-0 winners over fourth tier Newport County.

The 27-year-old struck two minutes before half-time against the Welsh side.

Spanish midfielder Pablo Fornals - the Hammers second most expensive signing when they bought him for £24million in the summer - added a second in the second-half tucking the ball away after Felipe Anderson, who had come on early for the injured Michail Antonio, set him up.

The second round concludes on Wednesday with seven more matches and the likes of Everton and Leicester in action.

The Premier League heavyweights such as holders Manchester City and the others who are involved in or have qualified for European competitions do not enter the fray till the next round.