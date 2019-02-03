Football: Norwich beat Leeds to top English Championship

LONDON: Norwich replaced Leeds at the top of the English Championship with a thrilling 3-1 win at Elland Road on Saturday (Feb 2).

Mario Vrancic's deflected free-kick gave the visitors a fifth-minute lead after a Pontus Jansson mistake.

Leeds then penned penned City in their own half but Norwich broke in the 35th minute and Teemu Pukki finished the move off.

Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds dropped off alarmingly in the second half and it was no surprise when Vrancic added a third, before Patrick Bamford's consolation.

"It was amazing, we are buzzing. We had a great performance today," Vrancic told Sky Sports.

"We are top of the league now and enjoying it. We have a hard game next week, the derby against Ipswich. We have a lot of confidence at the moment."

Sheffield United kept the pressure on the top two courtesy of a 2-0 victory over Bolton at Bramall Lane.

David McGoldrick and Billy Sharp netted to leave struggling Bolton three points from safety.

Britt Assombalonga fired Middlesbrough to a 3-2 win over promotion rivals West Brom at the Hawthorns.

Jay Rodriguez and Dwight Gayle netted for the Baggies, who trailed to George Saville's 17th-minute opener.

But Assombalonga, a second-half substitute, made an impact with a brace in the final 15 minutes.

Bristol City surged into the top six, leapfrogging Derby, with a 2-0 triumph over Swansea at Ashton Gate.

Brentford produced a storming comeback from two goals down to beat play-off chasing Blackburn 5-2 while Birmingham beat Nottingham Forest 2-0.

Reading and Aston Villa drew 0-0 at the Madejski Stadium and Stoke lost 2-0 to Hull.

Last-placed Ipswich are eight points adrift of safety after Lucas Joao's last-minute goal secured Steve Bruce a 1-0 win in his first game in charge of Sheffield Wednesday at Portman Road.

Millwall and Rotherham remain above the relegation zone following a goalless draw.

Wigan beat QPR 2-1 to pull further clear of the relegation zone.