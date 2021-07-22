Football: Norwich City manager Farke signs four-year extension

LONDON: Norwich City manager Daniel Farke has signed a four-year contract extension, the promoted Premier League side said on Wednesday (Jul 21).

The new deal will keep the German at the club until the end of the 2024-25 season.

Farke arrived at Carrow Road in 2017 from Borussia Dortmund and led Norwich to the top flight in 2019, before relegation in 2020 and subsequent bounce back.

"It is a pleasure to be allowed to continue to work on this level with such a special club," he told the http://www.canaries.co.uk website.

"Now it’s about going the next step, doing everything we can to make sure this club becomes an established Premier League side."

Norwich secured promotion as winners of the second-tier Championship last season and start the campaign at home to Liverpool on Aug. 14.



