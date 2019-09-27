Football: Norwich suffer Krul blow as goalkeeper is ruled out for Palace trip

REUTERS: Norwich City goalkeeper Tim Krul is out of their game against Crystal Palace on Saturday after injuring his back before last weekend's Premier League match at Burnley, manager Daniel Farke said on Friday.

Krul played in the 2-0 defeat at Turf Moor after taking painkillers but has not recovered in time for the trip to London, while Farke will make a late call on reserve goalkeeper Ralf Fahrmann.

"We have to play without Tim Krul tomorrow," Farke, whose side are 16th in the table, told reporters.

"We hope to have him back after the international break (in mid-October) for the Bournemouth game. He has a muscle strain, he hasn't been able to... be involved in team training.

"It's still a bit doubtful if Ralf Fahrmann will be able to play as well, that will be a late call. We've been careful with his injury... We'll have to wait to see how his groin reacts and if he's fine he'll play tomorrow.

"The good news is (right back) Max Aarons could return earlier than expected. It's down to the good work of our physios and good work from him. He will travel with us to Palace."

Mario Vrancic (calf), Onel Hernandez (knee), Christoph Zimmermann (foot) and Timm Klose (knee) are still out with injuries.

Palace, who sit 12th in the table, have struggled in front of goal this season and much of that has been down to striker Christian Benteke's poor form.

The 28-year-old Belgian is yet to open his account this campaign and has scored only one league goal for the club since the start of last season.

"In the two years I've been at the club, his scoring record has been poor. It's not because he doesn't try hard but he's in a rut," Palace boss Roy Hodgson said.

Hodgson said Benteke's fellow striker Connor Wickham, who has not played since August with injury, has returned to training but would not be involved this weekend.

