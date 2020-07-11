Football: Norwich won't spend big for quick return, says Farke

NORWICH, England: Norwich City will be facing relegation from the Premier League if they fail to beat West Ham United at Carrow Road on Saturday (Jul 11) but manager Daniel Farke said the club will not attempt a quick return with a splurge of new signings.

Farke's side have earned plaudits for their football this season but have failed to pick up a single point since the restart of the season and even a win over fellow strugglers West Ham is unlikely to change their fate.

Norwich would go down with lucrative 'parachute payments' from their one season back in the top flight, but Farke ruled out big signings when he addressed the media on Friday.

"It won't be a case we risk the future of this club by spending everything we have to get straight back to the Premier League," the German said. "There are no guarantees even if clubs do that. We won't do anything that you would label crazy.

"Put it this way. When I see speculation we're going to spend 10 or 15 times what we spent in the Premier League. No chance."

Several Norwich players are expected to become targets of Premier League clubs, namely defenders Max Aarons and Jamal Lewis and midfielder Todd Cantwell.

"We have had plenty of experience of our players being linked with other clubs and they are still here," Farke said.

"No one has been in my office and said they don't want to be here. I don't expect that either. This club has given them trust, backing and no one forced them to sign long-term contracts."

While relegation looks virtually certain, Farke said his players will fight for every point.

"If we don't win we are relegated. But let's be honest. We win the next four we still go down," Farke said.

"That doesn't mean we are any less motivated. We have our pride and the responsibility to the shirt."

