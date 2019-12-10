Football: Onana passed fit but Ajax miss injured striker Promes

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

AMSTERDAM: Goalkeeper Andre Onana has been passed fit to play in Ajax Amsterdam's key Champions League tie against Valencia on Tuesday but striker Quincy Promes is ruled out, coach Erik ten Hag said on Monday (Dec 9).

Onana had a scan on a hamstring injury suffered in training on Saturday and was given the all-clear to play in Tuesday's Group H game at the Amsterdam Arena, where Ajax still need a draw to guarantee progress to the last 16.

Promes has not recovered from a calf injury suffered on Friday when leaders Ajax, surprisingly, lost 2-0 at home to Willem II, losing their season's unbeaten league record although they remain three points clear at the top.

"We were annoyed but we quickly let it go. We changed focus quickly towards tomorrow's match," said Ten Hag.

A win would ensure top place in the group for Ajax, who have 10 points from five games, but a draw could see them usurped by Chelsea and finish second.

Defeat to Valencia could even see last year's semi-finalists exit the competition, should Chelsea beat Lille in the other group match.

"We know what outcome we need but we will go out to play our game and to go for the win," said Dutch international Donny van de Beek at Monday's pre-match press conference.

(Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Ian Chadband)