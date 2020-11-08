Football: Palace hand Leeds another heavy loss

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

LONDON, England: Leeds United suffered another a heavy defeat with a 4-1 loss at Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday (Nov 7).

Marcelo Bielsa's side, who were beaten by the same scoreline at home by Leicester City on Monday, slumped to 14th place with the defeat while Palace moved up to sixth, on 13 points, just three points behind leaders Southampton.

Scott Dann headed Palace into a 12th minute lead with a thundering header from an Eberi Eze corner.

Leeds thought they had drawn level with a nice finish from Patrick Bamford but the effort was ruled out for a narrow offside by VAR.

After that let-off, Palace then doubled their lead with a brilliant freekick from Eze, his first goal for the club, a 20 metre shot into the top corner.

Bamford did get on the target with a confident drive after he was set up by Polish midfielder Mateusz Klich's headed pass and buried the ball in the bottom corner for his seventh goal of the campaign.

But Palace restored their two goal advantage, just before the interval when Helder Costa's sliding tackle deflected a low cross from Wifried Zaha inside the near post, confounding Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier.

Zaha had a hand in Palace's fourth, running at the Leeds defence before slipping the ball to Jordan Ayew who made no mistake.

