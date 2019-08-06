Football: Palace swoop for former Chelsea defender Cahill

LONDON: Former England centre-back Gary Cahill signed a two-year deal with Crystal Palace on Monday (Aug 5) following his exit from Chelsea.

Cahill, 33, was out of contract after spending seven years at Stamford Bridge, where he won a pair of Premier League titles, the Champions League and the Europa League twice.

"I'm glad to be here. I think it's a good opportunity for me to continue my career in the Premier League and to play in a good, exciting team," Cahill told his new club's website.

"There are some very exciting, talented players here. I'm looking forward to the challenge.

"I'm hungry to prolong my career as long as I possibly can."

Cahill earned 61 international caps and played for England under Palace boss Roy Hodgson.

"I'm delighted that Gary has joined us. He's a fantastic footballer who brings a wealth of international and Premier League experience," said Hodgson.

Cahill could make his Palace debut in Saturday's Premier League opener at home to Everton.

