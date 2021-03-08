Football: Palmeiras beat Gremio to win Copa do Brasil

SAO PAULO: Palmeiras won the Copa do Brasil on Sunday (Mar 7), beating Gremio 2-0 to take the title 3-0 on aggregate and lift their second major trophy of the season.

The win comes five weeks after the Sao Paulo club won the Copa Libertadores, South America’s equivalent of the Champions League.

Palmeiras won the first leg 1-0 away last week and Wesley made it 2-0 overall when he fired home an angled drive after 52 minutes.

Gabriel Menino put the contest beyond all doubt with six minutes remaining when he finished off a quick break to make it 2-0 on the night.

With the COVID-19 pandemic forcing authorities repeatedly to rip up their schedules, the 2020 Copa do Brasil was held in March even though the 2021 season has already started in Brazil.

