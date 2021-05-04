Football: Parma relegated after 1-0 defeat by Torino

Sport

Football: Parma relegated after 1-0 defeat by Torino

Italy Soccer Serie A
Antonio Sanabria, left, of Torino controls the ball during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Torino and Parma at the Olimpico Grande Torino stadium in Turin, Italy, on May 3, 2021. (Photo: Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse via AP)
(Updated: )

Bookmark

ROME: Parma's three-year stay in Serie A ended on Monday when they were relegated following a 1-0 defeat by Torino, a result which boosted the home team's survival chances.

Mergim Vojvoda's 63rd minute strike sealed the win and lifted Torino three points clear of the relegation zone. They also have a game in hand.

Parma’s fifth successive defeat left them 12 points adrift of 17th-placed Cagliari, who occupy the last safe position in the league with four matches remaining. Cagliari also have the better head-to-head record which is a deciding factor in Serie A.

Parma, who have 20 points, follow Crotone in being relegated. One more relegation place is still to be decided.

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark