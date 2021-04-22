Football: Perisic rescues point as Inter stretch lead at top of Serie A

LA SPEZIA, Italy: Ivan Perisic's equaliser earned Inter Milan a 1-1 draw at Spezia on Wednesday to move Antonio Conte's side one step closer to the Serie A title.

A bad error from Inter goalkeeper Samir Handanovic, for the second match in a row, allowed Spezia to sneak into a 12th- minute lead through Diego Farias.

Inter piled men forward and the pressure told as Perisic arrived at the far post to level six minutes before the break after more great work from in-form full back Achraf Hakimi.

AC Milan's home defeat by Sassuolo earlier on Wednesday opened the door for Inter to stretch their lead and although they failed to win, the league leaders now hold a 10-point advantage over their city rivals in second with six games left.

Spezia are safe and stayed 15th in the standings after another impressive result against one of Serie A's top clubs.

