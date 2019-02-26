Football: Phil Neville to use values of late Man Utd mentor for women's team

LONDON: England women's team coach Phil Neville is to implement the values he learnt from Eric Harrison, the former Manchester United youth team boss and mentor to the much-vaunted Class of '92 whose funeral takes place later Tuesday (Feb 26).

Neville, who along with brother Gary, David Beckham, Welsh wizard Ryan Giggs and Paul Scholes were part of the '92 vintage, said he could not be at the funeral but paid Harrison a handsome tribute.

Harrison - whom United's legendary manager Alex Ferguson hailed as one of the "greatest coaches of all time" - died a fortnight ago aged 81 having been diagnosed with dementia four years ago.

Harrison spent 27 years at the club, 17 in charge of the youth team, and oversaw the development of a number of other high-profile youngsters, including Mark Hughes and Norman Whiteside

Neville posted a tribute on Instagram, calling him "the greatest coach I ever worked with".

"I'm so sad I can't be at your funeral today as I'm in Philadelphia with my team, the Lionesses, preparing for a World Cup," wrote Neville.

"Eric, the values of RESPECT, HARDWORK, HUMILITY, BRAVERY and ENJOYMENT that you taught me I will be passing on to my team this week.

"You will always be in my thoughts and prayers - I love you Eric."