Football: Philippines tame Fandi's Lions with late strike in Suzuki Cup tie

SINGAPORE: There was no shortage of grit on show as Fandi Ahmad's Singapore side matched Sven-Goran Eriksson's Philippines stride for stride at the Panaad Stadium in Bacolod City, but a late goal from Patrick Reichelt was enough for the Azkals to take all three points in a 1-0 win on Tuesday (Nov 13).



In a tight affair which saw chances few and far between, the home side, ranked 49 places ahead of the Lions in the FIFA rankings, dominated possession in the early stages, but failed to fashion any meaningful chances.

The first clear-cut opportunity of the game fell to Fandi's side in the 15th minute. Good work from Faris Ramli on the right saw the nippy winger float a ball across the face of the goal but Ikhsan Fandi just failed to connect.



The next passage of play saw the Lions win a freekick in a promising position just outside the penalty box but Ikhsan's low drive failed to trouble Philippines custodian Neil Etheridge.

The half-time break seemed to energise the hosts as they returned with a new-found vigour. Hassan Sunny had to be called into action for the Lions as he palmed away a 25-yard stinger from Manny Ott.

The Singapore goalkeeper once again came to the Lions' rescue in the 65th minute as he pushed away a fierce James Younghusband shot which was destined for the back of the net.

The home side finally made a breakthrough in the 78th minute as Patrick Reichelt wriggled his way into the penalty box, before firing low past Hassan Sunny.

The Lions had their best chance to steal an equaliser several minutes later from a corner, but a sensational clearance from substitute Daisuke Sato denied Singapore skipper Hariss Harun.

The win for the Philippines means that Group B remains wide open, with Thailand, Philippines, Indonesia and Singapore all on three points.

Singapore will play Timor-Leste at home on Nov 21 and face defending champions Thailand away on Nov 25 in their remaining Group B fixtures.

