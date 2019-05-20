Football: Piatek, Suso keep AC Milan's Champions League hopes alive

ROME: Krzysztof Piatek and Suso struck in the second half as AC Milan kept their Champions League hopes alive with a hard-fought 2-0 win over relegated Frosinone on Sunday (May 19).

Polish striker Piatek got back scoring after 57 minutes in the San Siro with Spanish winger Suso adding a second nine minutes later as Milan move equal on points with Alatanta, who travel to champions Juventus later on Sunday.

Juventus and second-placed Napoli are already through to the Champions League next season with Inter Milan third on 66 points.

Atalanta are fourth one point behind with Milan fifth, equal on points with the side from Bergamo.

Both Atalanta and Inter Milan face difficult matches Sunday at Juventus and Napoli respectively.

Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma saved a Camillo Ciano penalty before Piatek broke his five-match scoring drought with his 22nd goal this season.

It allowed Milan to take control of the match with Suso's pin-perfect free-kick settling the matter for Gattuso's side.

"We had a scare, we can thank Gianluigi Donnarumma who kept us in the game," said Milan coach Gennaro Gattuso.

"We hope that now Juventus will get a result (against Atalanta)."

Atalanta need to take a point against Juventus, in a match which will be the final one at home for departing coach Massimiliano Allegri.

Milan, meanwhile, are at least assured of a place in next season's Europa League, along with AS Roma, who were held to a goalless draw at Sassuolo on Saturday.

The two teams benefited from Torino's shock 4-1 defeat at Empoli, which ended the northerners' European hopes.

Torino remain seventh and cannot catch Roma who are just ahead and have won both their clashes this season.

Lazio, in eighth, are sure of playing in the Europa League group stages thanks to their Coppa Italia victory.

Empoli moved out of the relegation zone at the expense of Genoa, who were held 1-1 by Cagliari, and are now 18th with future depending on next week's game against Fiorentina, themselves just three points off the drop zone.