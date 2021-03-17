Football: Pickford to miss England's World Cup qualifiers with abdominal injury

LONDON: England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford will play no part in their upcoming World Cup qualifiers this month after injuring an abdominal muscle, his club Everton said on Tuesday.

Pickford was substituted late in the first half of Saturday's 2-1 home loss to Burnley after he appeared to injure himself while attempting to make a save and the 27-year-old underwent a scan on Monday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Pickford will also miss Saturday's FA Cup quarter-final against Manchester City.

England play San Marino on March 25 followed by Albania on March 28 and Poland three days later.

