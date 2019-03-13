Football: Pochettino acted aggressively towards referee, says FA report

LONDON: Referee Mike Dean said Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino's behaviour was "irresponsible and aggressive" following a 2-1 Premier League defeat at Burnley last month, which led to the Argentine receiving a two-match ban.

Pochettino confronted Dean after the defeat, which saw Spurs lose ground to Manchester City and Liverpool in the title race, and the Argentine was later banned and fined £10,000 by the Football Association (FA) for improper conduct.

Advertisement

Dean stated in his referee report, which was published by the FA on Tuesday (Mar 12) as the body gave its written reasons for the ban, that Pochettino had repeatedly said "you know what you are" to the official during the confrontation.

"Mr Pochettino acted in a very irresponsible and aggressive manner," Dean wrote. "He wouldn't stop saying 'you know what you are, you know what you are'. I asked him to explain and he repeated 'you know what you are'.

"I then said ... to go away at least 10 times and he wouldn't get out of my personal space and then aggressively pointed his finger just a few inches from my face again saying 'you know what you are.'

"When I reached the tunnel he was waiting at the top of the stairs again saying 'you know what you are' and had to be escorted to the dressing room by security staff from Burnley."

Advertisement

Advertisement

The FA report said that Dean's assistant referees had corroborated his account.

Pochettino, who publicly apologised for his actions, said he was shocked by the ban, before Tottenham's 2-1 defeat by Southampton on Saturday. He will not be in the dugout for the trip to Liverpool on Mar 31.

Tottenham are third in the standings with 61 points from 30 games, 13 points behind leaders Manchester City.

