Football: Pochettino hails Tottenham's European progress

DORTMUND, Germany: Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino congratulated his side for withstanding an early Borussia Dortmund bombardment to beat the Bundesliga leaders 1-0 on Tuesday (Mar 5) and seal a 4-0 Champions League last-16 aggregate win.

Harry Kane's goal early in the second half confirmed Spurs' place in the last eight for the first time in Pochettino's five-year reign, but only after series of Hugo Lloris saves before the break denied Dortmund a way back into the tie.

Advertisement

"It was fantastic. Job done, we are in the quarter-finals," said Pochettino.

"I think it is a very important victory tonight. In the first half we suffered a little, but football is about suffering together and we fully deserved to go to the quarter-finals.

"Hugo was great. We conceded more chances than we expected but that is football. This type of games when you beat them 3-0 in the first leg is very difficult. They have nothing to lose."

Kane's 14th goal in just 17 Champions League appearances also made him the club's all-time top scorer in European competition.

Advertisement

Advertisement

After crashing out at the group stage two years ago and in the last 16 to Juventus last season, Kane is hopeful of going even deeper in the competition.

"It's always difficult in these type of games, you don't know whether to defend or attack. This man (Lloris) made some great saves and in the second half we took our chance like we needed," said the England captain.

"We've got to build on it, each year in the Champions League we've progressed and who knows this year. We will keep on building and keep on going till the end."