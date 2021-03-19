Football: Pogba goal sends Manchester United into Europa League last eight

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

MILAN: Manchester United reached the Europa League quarter-finals after a brilliantly-taken Paul Pogba goal earned them a 1-0 win at AC Milan to secure a 2-1 aggregate victory in their last-16 tie on Thursday (Mar 18).

Pogba came off the bench at halftime to make his first appearance for United since Feb 6, and the France midfielder made an immediate impact as he turned the tie in his side's favour three minutes after the break with a fine goal.

Former United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic came on as a substitute to try to drag Milan back into the match, and he almost equalised in the 74th minute but was denied by a good save from the visitors' goalkeeper Dean Henderson.

Milan applied plenty of late pressure but United held on to remain in the hunt to win their first trophy since a Europa League success under Jose Mourinho in 2017.

