Football: Pogba says Real Madrid is 'a dream club'

CLAIREFONTAINE-EN-YVELINES, France: Paul Pogba said on Wednesday (Mar 20) he is "happy" at Manchester United but that Real Madrid, "is a dream club."

Playing for Real, "is a dream for every kid, for every football player," the midfielder told a press conference at France's training base.

"It's one of the biggest clubs in the world. I've always said Real Madrid is a dream club for every player," the 26-year-old said.

The Spanish outfit recently re-appointed another World Cup winning French midfielder in Zinedine Zidane as head coach taking over from Santiago Solari.

United have also changed bosses this season, bringing in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to replace the sacked Jose Mourinho.

"At the moment, I'm happy in Manchester. I play. There's a new coach," he said.

Pogba, who was interviewed on British television earlier in the day, was asked again about his difficult relationship with Mourinho, and again attempted a sidestep.

"What was wrong? Bah, We did not win," he said.

"That's why they changed coaches. It's not necessary to go into details.

"If the results had been more positive, the coach would have stayed," he added with a smile.