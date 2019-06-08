Football: Poland make it three wins in a row, Zahavi gets hat-trick for Israel

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

REUTERS: Poland beat North Macedonia 1-0 away on Friday to remain top of Euro 2020 qualifying Group G with their third win in three games while Israel beat Latvia 3-0 thanks to an Eran Zahavi hat-trick.

Poland substitute Krzysztof Piatek got the winner with an overhead kick from a corner two minutes into the second half in Skopje, with the visitors having dominated the first period but managing only one shot on target.

North Macedonia had won their previous six home games, scoring 19 goals.

Poland are on nine points, two ahead of Israel, in second place after Zahavi's superb performance earned them a comfortable victory in Latvia.

The top scorer of the qualifying phase curled in a fine free-kick after 10 minutes and added another on the hour.

He completed his second hat-trick in a row in the 81st to take his tally to seven goals in Israel's three qualifiers. Zahavi had also got three in a 4-2 win over Austria in March.

The Austrians earned their first points by beating Slovenia 1-0 thanks to Guido Burgstaller's 74th minute winner.

Burgstaller scored on the rebound after Marco Arnautovic's effort was saved.

Austria are fourth on three points, one ahead of the Slovenia and one behind third-placed North Macedonia.

