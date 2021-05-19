Football: Police investigate fire at Celtic CEO's house

LONDON: Scottish police said on Wednesday (May 19) they were investigating an explosion and a fire that caused serious damage to the house and vehicles belonging to Celtic's Chief Executive Peter Lawwell.

Police said they were called to an incident at about 1am local time at the property in Thorntonhall, a village just outside Glasgow.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We can confirm that significant damage has been caused to Peter Lawwell’s house and vehicles there, following an explosion and fire early this morning, forcing the family to leave the property," the Scottish club said in a statement.

"Clearly, Peter’s family are extremely shaken and shocked by these terrible events, but thankfully all are safe."

A Police Scotland spokesman said no one had been injured in the incident.

"Officers are currently working with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service to establish the cause of the fire," the spokesman said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lawwell is due to step down from his role in June after a 17-year tenure which saw the club pick up 29 trophies and reach the Champions League last 16 three times.

However, the recent season has been a disappointment, with arch rivals Rangers romping home with the league title, while the club was beaten in the second qualifying round for the Champions League.

