Football: Portugal coach says 'not possible' Ronaldo goal ruled out

BELGRADE: Portugal coach Fernando Santos said "it isn't possible" that a what he saw as a clear goal scored by Cristiano Ronaldo in Saturday's (Mar 27) World Cup qualifier against Serbia could be ruled out.

With the scores level at 2-2, Ronaldo thought he had won the game in the 93rd minute when he slotted the ball home.

However, without VAR or goalline technology in use, officials decided that Serbia defender Stefan Mitrovic had cleared the ball before it crossed the line even though images appeared to show the goal should have stood.

"We scored a goal that was not given when the ball went in," Santos told Portuguese broadcaster RTP.

"In a match of this level, that isn't possible."

Portugal midfielder Danilo Pereira was equally dumbfounded.

"We tried to get a third goal and we managed to do it but the referee didn't allow it although in my opinion it was clearly a goal," he said.

"In any case, we can't afford to be two goals ahead and then get pegged back."