Football: Potter set for Brighton job after asking to leave Swansea

LONDON: Graham Potter is set to be named manager of Premier League side Brighton as British media reported he had asked to leave his post at Championship side Swansea.

The 43-year-old Englishman, who made his name as a manager at unglamorous Swedish side Ostersund, leaves despite Swansea offering him a vastly improved contract to remain.

Potter, whose backroom staff will also join him at Brighton, will replace Chris Hughton, who was sacked last Monday despite keeping them in the Premier League for a second successive season.

However, a run of just three wins in their last 23 matches and none in their final nine convinced the Brighton hierarchy to fire the popular Hughton.

Potter's departure, which will cost Brighton £2 million in compensation, comes on the back of guiding Swansea to a respectable 10th in the table after huge cuts in personnel following relegation from the Premier League.

No less than 16 players left following their demotion and more are expected to leave in the close season, including the highly-regarded Welsh international Daniel James.

Potter is believed to have found the further pruning of playing resources as a decisive factor in asking to leave.

After a largely undistinguished playing career, which included stints at West Brom and Stoke City, Potter transformed Ostersund from a fourth tier side when he arrived in 2010 into a first division club by 2015 and won the 2017 Swedish Cup.