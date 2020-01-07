Football: Premier League big guns avoid each other in FA Cup fourth round

LONDON: League One Shrewsbury could host European champions Liverpool in the FA Cup fourth round later this month as holders Manchester City take on Fulham.

The Shrews host Bristol City in a third round replay next week with the winners earning the right to take on the runaway Premier League leaders.

Chelsea also face lower league opposition as Frank Lampard's men travel to Championship side Hull.

Manchester United and Tottenham could have a trip to Premier League opposition to contend with should they come through replays.

United must overcome Wolves at home on Jan 14 for the right to face either Watford or League One Tranmere Rovers.

Spurs will travel to Southampton, where they lost on New Years' Day, if they beat Middlesbrough.

The winners of Monday''s meeting between Arsenal and Leeds face a trip to Bournemouth.

League Two Northampton, the lowest side in the English football pyramid sure of their place in the last 32, host Wayne Rooney's Derby.

Draw in full:

Watford or Tranmere vs Wolves or Manchester United

Hull vs Chelsea

Southampton vs Middlesbrough or Tottenham

QPR vs Sheffield Wednesday

Bournemouth vs Arsenal or Leeds

Northampton vs Derby

Brentford vs Leicester

Millwall vs Sheffield United

Reading or Blackpool vs Cardiff or Carlisle

West Ham vs West Brom

Burnley vs Norwich

Bristol Rovers or Coventry vs Birmingham

Manchester City vs Fulham

Rochdale or Newcastle vs Oxford

Portsmouth vs Barnsley

Bristol City or Shrewsbury vs Liverpool

Ties to be played over the weekend of Jan 24-27.