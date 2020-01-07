Football: Premier League big guns avoid each other in FA Cup fourth round
LONDON: League One Shrewsbury could host European champions Liverpool in the FA Cup fourth round later this month as holders Manchester City take on Fulham.
The Shrews host Bristol City in a third round replay next week with the winners earning the right to take on the runaway Premier League leaders.
Chelsea also face lower league opposition as Frank Lampard's men travel to Championship side Hull.
Manchester United and Tottenham could have a trip to Premier League opposition to contend with should they come through replays.
United must overcome Wolves at home on Jan 14 for the right to face either Watford or League One Tranmere Rovers.
Spurs will travel to Southampton, where they lost on New Years' Day, if they beat Middlesbrough.
The winners of Monday''s meeting between Arsenal and Leeds face a trip to Bournemouth.
League Two Northampton, the lowest side in the English football pyramid sure of their place in the last 32, host Wayne Rooney's Derby.
Draw in full:
Watford or Tranmere vs Wolves or Manchester United
Hull vs Chelsea
Southampton vs Middlesbrough or Tottenham
QPR vs Sheffield Wednesday
Bournemouth vs Arsenal or Leeds
Northampton vs Derby
Brentford vs Leicester
Millwall vs Sheffield United
Reading or Blackpool vs Cardiff or Carlisle
West Ham vs West Brom
Burnley vs Norwich
Bristol Rovers or Coventry vs Birmingham
Manchester City vs Fulham
Rochdale or Newcastle vs Oxford
Portsmouth vs Barnsley
Bristol City or Shrewsbury vs Liverpool
Ties to be played over the weekend of Jan 24-27.