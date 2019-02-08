Football: Premier League clubs to maintain cap on away ticket prices

LONDON: Premier League clubs unanimously agreed to keep the £30 cap on away ticket prices for the next three seasons at their monthly meeting in London on Thursday (Feb 7).

The cap was first agreed in 2016 following campaigns by various groups, including the Football Supporters' Federation (FSF), calling for a £20 limit in what was named the "Twenty's plenty" initiative.

Advertisement

"All clubs know the crucial importance of away fans in generating the best possible atmosphere at matches and recognise the additional travel costs often involved when following a team away from home," the league said in a statement.

The league said that attendance at stadiums had reached record levels in the last four seasons, with 96 per cent of tickets sold for Premier League fixtures.

British media reported that clubs were also updated on the league's search for a chief executive to replace Richard Scudamore.

Susanna Dinnage was initially named as Scudamore's replacement but she changed her mind in December and informed the league that she would not be taking up the position.

Advertisement