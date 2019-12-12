Football: Premier League confirms Masters as new chief executive

LONDON: The Premier League's long search for a new chief executive ended on Thursday (Dec 12) when Richard Masters, the man who has filled the role on an interim basis, was appointed.

Masters, who joined the Premier League's sales and marketing department in 2006, has been holding the fort since Richard Scudamore stood down after 20 years in charge.



It comes a fortnight after David Pemsel informed the Premier League he would not be taking up the role next year following allegations in the media about his private life.

Pemsel, the CEO of Guardian Media Group (GMG), had been set to succeed Richard Scudamore in February after his appointment was approved at a shareholders' meeting in October.

Masters' appointment was approved at a special meeting of Premier League clubs on Thursday.

"Richard took on the role of Interim Chief Executive a year ago," Bruce Buck, Chelsea Chairman and Chairman of the Premier League Nominations Committee, said in a statement.

"Since then, the clubs have seen Richard rise to the occasion, dealing with our various stakeholders and partners with aplomb and skill. As interim Chief Executive, he has faced challenges head-on and has proved himself.

"The clubs believe that this is the right appointment now in the long-term interests of the Premier League."

Masters, formerly the Premier League's managing director, said he was excited to be taking on "one of the most incredible jobs in the world of sport."

His appointment ends a protracted search for Scudamore's successor. Susanna Dinnage was originally chosen but later declined the role to remain at media organisation Discovery.

Tim Davie, a senior BBC executive, also turned down the job.

Masters takes over at a challenging time for the Premier League with the ongoing Brexit uncertainty, the introduction of VAR suffering a bumpy start and domestic TV rights deals showing signs of shrinking after years of spiralling value.

The rights to show Premier League games from 2019-2022 were sold for a combined £5 billion compared to the record-breaking £5.4 billion for the 2016-19 deal.

Overseas rights values have continued to grow.