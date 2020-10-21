Football: Premier League leads Europe in kit sponsorship revenue

REUTERS: Premier League sides generate more than US$409 million (315 million pounds) a season from having partners' logos on the front of club shirts, almost double that of Bundesliga teams, a GlobalData study showed.

The study said the average value of Premier League deals was over US$20 million (15.4 million pounds), while the average in Germany was just over US$11 million and US$10.6 million in Spain.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The top five leagues in England, Germany, Spain, France and Italy generated over US$1.15 billion per season from front-of-shirt sponsors alone, it added.

"Thanks to the way the Premier League has built its presence overseas, its teams can drive significant revenue from brands around the world," GlobalData's Head of Sport Analysis Conrad Wiacek said.

"(Partners) are using the league and member clubs to build brand presence in new markets and drive interest in their products."

Wiacek said Real Madrid's front-of-shirt deal with Emirates was the most lucrative in Europe, valued at over US$81.7m.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"(But) both the Premier League and Bundesliga collectively generate more revenue from front-of-shirt deals than La Liga teams, which speaks to the strength in depth both leagues possess, and which can be lacking in Spain's top flight," said Wiacek.

