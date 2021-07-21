Football: Premier League player arrested in child sex inquiry

LONDON: A Premier League footballer has been arrested on suspicion of child sex offences, British police said on Tuesday.

The player, who has not be named, was arrested on Friday and interviewed by officers before being released on bail.

In a statement, Greater Manchester Police said: "Officers arrested a man on Friday Jul 16, 2021 on suspicion of child sex offences. He is on police bail pending further inquiries."

The footballer has been suspended by his club while the investigation continues.

The club said it would assist with the inquiry.



Premier League club Everton later released a statement saying that it has suspended a first-team player pending a police investigation.

"The Club will continue to support the authorities with their inquiries and will not be making any further statement at this time," the statement read.

