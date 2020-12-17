Football: Premier League to trial concussion substitutes

Premier League clubs on Thursday agreed in principle to introduce additional permanent concussion substitutions after the sport's rule-making body IFAB approved trials.

LONDON: Premier League clubs on Thursday (Dec 17) agreed in principle to introduce additional permanent concussion substitutions after the sport's rule-making body the International Football Association Board (IFAB) approved trials.

"The Premier League will look to implement protocols which will allow a maximum of two concussion substitutes to be used per team, with the opposition side able to use the equivalent number," the league said in a statement.

