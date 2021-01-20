Football: Premier League to trial permanent concussion substitutes
LONDON: The English Premier League said it had agreed to introduce an additional permanent concussion substitutions trial following a shareholders meeting on Wednesday (Jan 20).
The decision comes after the game's rule-making body IFAB last month gave the go-ahead for trials of additional "concussion subs".
Under the protocols teams will be allowed a maximum of two concussion substitutes each per game in cases of head injury.
The trial will allow an additional concussion replacement, regardless of the number of substitutions a team has made.
"The trial will be confirmed when the implementation of the reporting processes, including private medical information, has been resolved with IFAB and FIFA," the league said in a statement.
Earlier, soccer's world governing body said it will trial concussion substitutes at next month's Club World Cup in Qatar.