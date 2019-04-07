Football: Pressure mounts on Genesio as Lyon beaten by Dijon

PARIS: Lyon slipped to a second damaging defeat this week as a 3-1 loss to struggling Dijon and a hostile atmosphere at the Groupama Stadium piled the pressure on Bruno Genesio on Saturday (Apr 6).

The 52-year-old coach had been told by president Jean-Michel Aulas that he would be offered a two-year contract extension if Lyon reached the French Cup final and finished in the Ligue 1 top three.

Advertisement

But a 3-2 Cup semi-final defeat by Rennes on Tuesday put his future in doubt, and fans on Saturday unfurled banners calling for Genesio's departure.

Martin Terrier's first-minute goal briefly placated the home support, but only six minutes later Lyon were behind.

Wesley Said danced through the hapless home defence to slot in a third-minute equaliser, before his speculative long-range effort was deflected past goalkeeper Anthony Lopes by Lyon centre-back Marcelo.

Genesio's beleaguered men never seriously threatened a response and put paid to their own hopes in comical circumstances midway through the second half.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Said's pull-back was inadvertently backheeled into the net by Lyon full-back Rafael, with the spin on the ball leaving Lopes grasping at thin air.

The result leaves Lyon only seven points clear of Saint-Etienne in the third and final Champions League spot, with Les Verts visiting Amiens later on Saturday.

A first league win since January lifted Dijon off the foot of the table and into the relegation play-off place.