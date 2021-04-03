FOotball: Preston strike late to frustrate Norwich, Watford keep winning

REUTERS: Preston North End midfielder Brad Potts scored deep into added time to help his side hold Championship leaders Norwich City to a 1-1 draw on Friday while second-placed Watford overcame Sheffield Wednesday 1-0 to reduce the gap at the top.

Norwich were on course to return to winning ways after last month's 1-1 draw with Blackburn Rovers snapped their nine-match winning run, with Emiliano Buendia giving them the lead in the 17th minute at Deepdale Stadium.

But Potts denied the leaders in the fifth minute of added time with a shot that beat goalkeeper Tim Krul at the near post after taking a deflection off teenager Andrew Omobamidele.

The result left the Canaries with 84 points from 39 games, six points clear of Watford who stayed on course for automatic promotion to the Premier League with a 10th victory in 11 matches thanks to an early own goal by Tom Lees.

Swansea City, who are third with 69 points and have two games in hand, travel to Birmingham City later on Friday while fourth-placed Brentford - who are a point behind the Welsh club - visit Huddersfield Town on Saturday.

Promotion-chasing Bournemouth temporarily moved into the final playoff spot as manager Jonathan Woodgate oversaw a 3-1 victory over his former club Middlesbrough.

Seventh-placed Reading can leapfrog Bournemouth if they avoid a defeat against Barnsley later on Friday.

In other matches, Wayne Rooney's Derby County beat Luton Town 2-0, struggling Wycombe Wanderers overcame Blackburn 1-0 and Rotherham United were beaten 1-0 at Millwall.

