Football: PSG beat Nimes and stay in the hunt in Ligue 1

PARIS: Paris St Germain bounced back from last weekend's defeat with a comprehensive 3-0 home victory against bottom side Nimes to stay hot on Ligue 1 leaders Lille's heels on Wednesday.

Angel Di Maria, Pablo Sarabia and Kylian Mbappe found the back to put the French champions on 48 points from 23 games.

PSG, who slumped to a 3-2 defeat at Lorient last Sunday, trail Lille by three points and Olympique Lyonnais by one.

Nimes, who have lost nine of their last 11 games, have 15 points from 22 matches.

PSG were without the suspended Neymar but the Brazilian's absence was barely felt against a Nimes side who had little to offer.

Di Maria, who had not scored since last November, put the hosts ahead in the 18th minute after intercepting a poor backpass from Lamine Fomba.

Sarabia doubled the tally nine minutes from the break as he headed home from Di Maria's free kick.

Mbappe wrapped it up with a delightful curled shot after being set up by Leandro Paredes.

