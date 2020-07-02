Football: PSG to prepare for Champions League, cup finals with Le Havre friendly

PARIS: Paris Saint-Germain announced on Wednesday they will play a friendly against second-tier Le Havre in front of up to 5,000 fans to prepare for the Champions League last eight tournament and two domestic cup finals.

PSG returned to training last month ahead of a French Cup final against Saint-Etienne on Jul 24, a League Cup decider with Lyon a week later and the European competition in Lisbon beginning on Aug 12.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Le Havre fixture on Jul 12 will be PSG's first match since the Champions League win over Borussia Dortmund in mid-March, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Ligue 2 side's Stade Oceane will be able to hold 5,000 spectators with the French government set to ease restrictions on sporting and cultural events from Jul 11.

The French title-holders are set to start the defence of their Ligue 1 crown on the weekend of Aug 22 and are expected to play two further pre-season friendlies.