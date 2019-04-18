Football: PSG fans honour blaze-ravaged Notre Dame

PARIS: Paris Saint-Germain supporters paid tribute to the Notre Dame cathedral ahead of their Ligue 1 fixture at Nantes on Wednesday (Apr 17) with a banner saying "PSG is our club, Paris is our Lady".

The spire and the roof of the 850-year-old landmark in the French capital collapsed after a dramatic fire on Monday.

The Parisians need to win to seal the French title after passing up a second chance to round up the title in spectacular style on Sunday, when they were hammered 5-1 at second-placed Lille in their worst defeat in a decade.

However they were losing 2-1 at half-time thanks to goals from Diego Carlos and Majeed Waris.