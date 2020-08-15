Football: PSG fined for late start to second half v Atalanta

Neymar and Kylian Mbappe celebrate at the end of PSG's dramatic victory against Atalanta in
Neymar and Kylian Mbappe celebrate at the end of PSG's dramatic victory against Atalanta in Lisbon AFP/David Ramos
LISBON: Paris St Germain have been fined 30,000 euros (27,131.07 pounds) by UEFA for causing the second half of their Champions League quarter-final against Atalanta to kick off late on Wednesday (Aug 12).

In a statement UEFA said coach Thomas Tuchel had also been warned after being held responsible for the delay.

French champions PSG trailed 1-0 at halftime in Lisbon and were heading for the exit until an incredible late rally saw them overcome the Italian side with goals by Marquinhos and Eric Choupo-Moting, the second coming in stoppage time.

PSG, who have reached their first semi-final in the competition since 1995, will face RB Leipzig on Tuesday.

Source: Reuters

