Football: PSG fined for late start to second half v Atalanta

LISBON: Paris St Germain have been fined 30,000 euros (27,131.07 pounds) by UEFA for causing the second half of their Champions League quarter-final against Atalanta to kick off late on Wednesday (Aug 12).

In a statement UEFA said coach Thomas Tuchel had also been warned after being held responsible for the delay.

French champions PSG trailed 1-0 at halftime in Lisbon and were heading for the exit until an incredible late rally saw them overcome the Italian side with goals by Marquinhos and Eric Choupo-Moting, the second coming in stoppage time.

PSG, who have reached their first semi-final in the competition since 1995, will face RB Leipzig on Tuesday.

