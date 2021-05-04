Football: PSG midfielder Gueye gets two-match European ban, says UEFA

Sport

Football: PSG midfielder Gueye gets two-match European ban, says UEFA

Champions League - Semi Final First Leg - Paris St Germain v Manchester City
Paris St Germain's Idrissa Gueye looks dejected as he walks off after being shown a red card by referee Felix Brych. (Photo: REUTERS/Benoit Tessier)
(Updated: )

Bookmark

LONDON: Paris St Germain midfielder Idrissa Gueye will serve a two-match European suspension for his straight red card in last week's Champions League semi-final first-leg against Manchester City, European soccer's governing body UEFA said on Monday.

Gueye was dismissed in the 77th minute in Paris for a reckless challenge on Ilkay Gundogan as City came from behind to secure a 2-1 victory in Paris.

The Senegal international was already out of Tuesday's return leg at the Etihad Stadium through an automatic one-game suspension, but UEFA's Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body has doubled the punishment for "serious rough play".

UEFA has also fined PSG €30,000 (US$36,159) for the delayed kickoff of the match but cleared head coach Mauricio Pochettino of any wrongdoing in relation to the incident.

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark